Police log

TUESDAY

-2:03 a.m.: criminal damaging. A door frame, valued at $150, was reported damaged at a property in the 1500 block of Court Street.

MONDAY

-10:20 p.m.: warrant. Cody Maynard, 29, of Bellefontaine, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-8:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. Seth Ryan Mahoney, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal damaging charges.

-8:08 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of $80 was reported stolen in the 900 block of Park Street.

-2:11 p.m.: contempt. Robert A. Hackler, 31, of Grove City, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-10:41 a.m.: counterfeiting. A fake $100 bill was reported received at CVS Pharmacy on Fourth Avenue.

-9:48 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window on a white 2018 Jeep was reported damaged at a property in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

FRIDAY

-9:11 a.m.: theft. The theft of $500 was reported stolen at a property in the 200 block of Forest Street.

THURSDAY

-2:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. A theft and a shed was reported damaged at a property in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:28 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a call.

-6:28 a.m. to 12:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-11:38 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a call.

-10:30 a.m. to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.