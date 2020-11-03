No local levy results

SIDNEY — Election Day polls officially closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. As precinct workers brought back ballots cast Tuesday to the Shelby County Board of Elections, results were tabulated to see who were the winners in local races and whether tax issues were passed or defeated.

Results of early in person and absentee ballots were processed as soon as the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. More than 15,000 Shelby County residents cast their votes prior to Election Day. At presstime, no local results were available from the Shelby County Board of Election. However state results were posted to the Secretary of State’s website.

Issues to be determined by the voters include:

• Sidney City Schools 10-year 7.3-mill Emergency Property Tax Levy.

• Loramie Township property tax levy for the renovation of the Russia Community Fire Company firehouse.

• Van Buren Township property tax levy for providing ambulance and emergency medical services.

• Dinsmore Township property tax levy for purchase of ambulance equipment.

• Franklin Township property tax levy for purchase of ambulance equipment.

• Jackson Township property tax levy for purchase of ambulance equipment.

Opposed candidates results on the Secretary of State’s website include:

* President: Donald Trump, 18,272; Joe Biden, 4,258:

• US Representative to Congress, 4th District: Jim Jordan, 18354; Shannon Freshour,3,748; and Steve Perkins, 475 .

• Ohio Senate, 12th District: Matt Huffman, 17,768; Ken Poling, 3,833.

• Ohio Representative, 84th District: Susan Manchester, 7,232; and Joseph Monbeck, 1,132 .

• Ohio Representative, 85th District, Nino Vitali, 11,196; and Ted Greek.

• Ohio Supreme Court Justice, Sharon Kennedy, 13,759; and John P. O’Donnell, 5,885.

• Ohio Supreme Court Justice, Jennifer Brunner, 7640; Judi French, 11,475,

There was one glitch prior to Election Day. Several voters in Franklin and Loramie townships realized an issue was on their ballot that wasn’t supposed to be.

“The matters were discovered when people who voted early in the Loramie Township, Houston Fire District split (regarding the proposed additional 2.45 mill levy pertaining to the renovation and expansion of the Russia Fire Department’s firehouse) and the split in the portion of the City of Sidney located in Franklin Township (regarding the proposed additional 0.3 mill ambulance equipment levy),” said Eric Ambos, Shelby County assistant prosecuting attorney, “discovered that those levies were on their ballot in error, as the Loramie Township levy was only to be on the ballot in the Russia Fire District (as residents in the Russia Fire District receive services from Russia Fire Department, and residents in the Houston Fire District receive services from the Houston Fire Department), and the Franklin Township levy was only to be on the ballot in Franklin Township, including the portion of the Village of Anna located in Franklin Township, excluding the portion of the City of Sidney located in Franklin Township (as the proposed levy is for ambulance equipment for the portions of Franklin Township receiving EMS services from Anna Rescue, and the portion of the City of Sidney located in Franklin Township receives EMS services from the City of Sidney).

Both townships’ trustees held emergency meetings over the weekend to approve resolutions clarifying who was to vote on the tax levies.

“The resolutions clarify that those levies were not to be on the ballot in those respective splits. Since those levies in those two splits were on the ballot in error, any votes cast in those two splits on those two levies will not be counted,” said Ambos.

