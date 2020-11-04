Students earn named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA – Local students were among 680 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.

More than 400 named scholarships provide more than $3.5 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from Baldwin Wallace. The scholarships vary in requirements, with many specifying financial need, a course of study, involvement on campus or a commitment to excellence in a particular field.

Megan Jurosic, of New Knoxville, a graduate of New Knoxville High School, earned the Reed Family Scholarship.

Hannah Pack, of Minster, a graduate of Minster High School majoring in neuroscience biology and biology, earned the Daniel & Edith Halcik Scholarship and the Richard & Vyrl Brown Scholarship.

Luke Vonderhaar, of New Bremen, a graduate of New Bremen High School majoring in accounting, earned the Boesel School of Business Undergraduate Scholarship.