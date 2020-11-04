Frye secures vote to be next sheriff

SIDNEY – Chief Deputy James R. Frye will be the next Shelby County sheriff, securing the role in a general election that included zero contested races for Shelby County officials.

Frye, who was unopposed in the 2020 general election, received 20,803 votes to be the next county sheriff, according to unofficial results. He will replace Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, whose second stint as sheriff expires on Dec. 31.

This past spring Frye defeated Mark Jordan in the Republican primary with 63.44% of the votes, essentially securing the role of sheriff at that time.

Incumbents, all of whom were unopposed, also won in the 2020 general election.

Republican Anthony J. Bornhorst won reelection as county commissioner with 20,537 votes.

Republican Robert A. Guillozet won reelection as county commissioner with 20,099 votes.

Republican Timothy S. Sell won reelection as prosecuting attorney with 20,739 votes.

Republican Michele Mumford won reelection as clerk of the court of common pleas with 20,779 votes.

Democrat Jodi Siegel won reelection as the county recorder with 14,905 votes.

Republican John E. Coffield won reelection as the county treasurer with 20,491 votes.

Democrat Robert B. Geuy won reelection as the county engineer with 14,982 votes.

Republican Andrew David McDonald won reelection as the county coroner with 20,251 votes.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

