Lima-area incumbents hold on to statehouse seats

LIMA — Voters in the region decided to leave their representation to Columbus unchanged, based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

State Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, won re-election in his 12th District race against political newcomer and Democrat Ken Poling. Huffman won 79.1% of the vote, with 78% of the precincts reporting.

Huffman is expected to become president of the senate when it convenes in January, possibly putting Republican men from Lima in leadership positions with both the Senate and the House. State Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, was unopposed and won re-election to the 4th District, and he’s currently serving as Speaker of the House, a position he could retain in the new year.

The 12th Senate District includes all of Allen, Champaign, Mercer and Shelby counties and parts of Auglaize, Darke and Logan counties. The 4th House District includes all of Allen County.

Huffman received 19,440 votes in Shelby County to Poling’s 3,973 votes. In Chmpaign County, there were 14,212 for Huffman; and 4,473 for Poling

Susan Manchester also won re-election in her race for the 84th District House seat. The Republican from Waynesfield picked up 84.2% of votes, compared to challenger Joseph Monbeck’s 15.8%, with 69% of precincts counted. The 84th District includes all of Mercer and parts of Auglaize, Darke and Shelby counties. In Shelby County, she received 8,914 votes to Manbeck’s 1,275,

Nino Viyale won re-election to the 85th District House. He received 11,196 votes in Shelby County. Wirte-in candidate Ted Greek received 84 votes. In Champaign County, there were 13,506 for Vitale; and 2,348 for write-in candidate Greek

Top, from left: Matt Huffman and Ken Poling; bottom, from left, Susan Manchester and Joe Monbeck.

