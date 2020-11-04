75% registered voters cast ballots

SIDNEY — A record number of Shelby County voters visited the polls — either via early voting, absentee ballots or on Election Day — to let their views be heard in the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump received the nod of approval for a second term from county voters. The Sidney City Schools levy was defeated by more than 2,000 votes (see sidebar)

According to Pam Kerrigan, Shelby County Board of Elections director, 75.92% of the county’s registered voters voted. Of the 32,839 registered voters, 24,933 cast their ballots. A total of >> people voted at the board of elections office during early voting time frame.

The first precinct to check in after the polls closed was Perry Township around 7:55 p.m. The final precinct to arrive at the board of elections was Van Buren Township.

Final unofficial results were completed around 10:22 p.m.

Kerrigan said there were no problems at any of the polling locations. Fort Loramie, she said, experienced a power outage but St Michael’s church Hall, where residents were voting, didn’t lose its power.

“If a person was in line when the polls closed, they still could vote,” said Kerrigan. “A couple of the precincts took a little longer to get back here..” She wasn’t sure if the line of voters caused the delay in getting back to the board office.

“On Monday, we went to the end of the line at 2 p.m.,” said Kerrigan. “It was after 3 p.m. before everyone had voted.”

Kerrigan said 40% of the county’s voters voted early.

“When they vote early, we print the ballot off after they register,” said Kerrigan. “so we didn’t have any problem with running out of ballots at the polling locations.”

In the presidential race, President Donald Trump received 19,988 votes and former Vice President Joseph Biden received 4,399 votes. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were declared winners in Ohio.

In the Fourth Congressional race, incumbent Jim Jordan R-Urbana, was declared the winner for the district. He received 20.068 votes, while Democratic candidate Shannon Freshour received 3,870 votes and Libertarian Steve Perkins received 496 votes.

The Shelby County Board of Elections will certify the results at its Monday, Nov. 16, meeting at 10 a.m.