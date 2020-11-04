Police log

TUESDAY

-3:09 p.m.: theft. A grey backpack, valued at $140, a Carhart shirt, valued at $34, and two belts, valued at $80, were reported stolen in the 100 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:20 a.m.: theft. A Social Security card, a birth certificate, an expired Ohio driver’s license and a newly printed driver’s license, were reported stolen in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

SUNDAY

-1:51 p.m.: criminal damaging. A grey 2017 Ford Fusion was reported damaged in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

Crashes

Brock A. Larue, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:20 p.m.

Larue was traveling eastbound on his bicycle from a lot onto North Vandemark Road when he struck the side of the northbound vehicle in the 100 block of Vandemark Road, that was driven by Gregory S. Morrow, 57, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:22 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:53 to 11:21 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-10:20 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-1:45 to 4:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

