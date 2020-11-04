Health department reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, raising the county’s total to 1,089 cases.

The new Shelby County cases involve a boy in the 10-19 age range, a man and a woman in their 20s, a man and a woman in their 50s and a man in his 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Wednesday, 858 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 217 have not recovered. Eight people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 618 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 103 cases, Botkins (45306) 41 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 101 cases, Houston (45333) 29 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 30 cases, Clinton Township (45336) one case, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) nine cases, Maplewood (45340) 16 cases, Minster (45865) 39 cases, Pemberton (45353) three cases, Piqua (45356) 17 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases, Jackson Township (43343) one case and Russia (45363) 69 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 29 new cases as of noon Tuesday and 19 new cases as of noon Wednesday. The county has 1,511 total cases with 1,247 confirmed and 264 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 89 hospitalizations and 16 deaths in the county with three non-COVID deaths. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 878 are women and 633 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 860 are recovered with nine presumed recovered. There are 623 active cases.

Total cases include 25 people in the 0-10 age range, 115 in the 10-20 age range, 186 in the 20-30 age range, 211 in the 30-40 age range, 181 in the 40-50 age range, 253 in the 50-60 age range, 207 in the 60-70 age range, 177 in the 70-80 age range, 107 in the 80-90 age range, 47 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 520 cases in Wapakoneta, 430 cases in St. Marys, 245 cases in Minster, 154 cases in New Bremen, 66 cases in Cridersville, 39 cases in Waynesfield, 32 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, six cases in Spencerville, three cases in Uniopolis, three in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview, two cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Lima and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County General Health District reported 1,389 positive cases in the county, with 1,339 confirmed and 50 probable cases. There are 158 active cases, which includes 21 new cases reported Wednesday. There have been 51 COVID-19 deaths with 47 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 116 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,171.

Miami County Public Health reported 38 new cases Wednesday with a total of 2,505 cases in the county. Since the pandemic started, there have been 205 hospitalizations, including one new hospitalization, and 61 deaths. It is presumed 1,845 people have recovered from the virus.

The Logan County Health District reported 655 COVID-19 cases in the county with 483 confirmed cases and 172 probable cases. The county has 276 active cases, and 373 people have recovered. There are 12 current hospitalizations, and six people have died.

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 217,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13,090 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 230,209 total cases. Of those cases, 19,801 have been hospitalized with 3,946 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,102 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 326 probable deaths for a total of 5,428 deaths in Ohio. A total of 176,415 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.