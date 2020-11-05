125 Years

November 5, 1895

The official in the election showed democrats beating republicans as follows: Hess over Faulder for representative, Ailes over Bollinger for Sheriff, Cleckner over Snow for commissioner, Johnson over Wilson for recorder, House over Conklin for Infirmary director, and Lefevere over Harbour for coroner.

———

There are over 50 physicians in Sidney for the Miami Valley Homeopathic Society meeting. Local doctors have provided tours of the city. Doctors Beebe, Anderson, Forsyth Combs and Ley conducted the tours.

100 Years

November 5, 1920

The Greenville football team won its sixth straight victory over Sidney High School, by a score of 20-3. All Sidney could do was score on a field goal by Potter.

———

The Sidney Methodist Church conducted a mortgage burning ceremony recently. Participating were A.E. Munger, pastor, H.N. Dickensheets, business manager, and W.O. Blake, Sunday school superintendent, and Mrs. Robert Werst, president of the Ladies Aid Society.

75 Years

November 5, 1945

Condemning present-day threats to “our democracy,” Ben Deam of the Kiwanis International group, spoke to the local Kiwanians. They were celebrating their 25th anniversary. Over 500 Kiwanis members from across the state t\attended the ceremony held in the Masonic Temple.

———

Milton Fronsoe has taken over as pastor at the Central Church of Christ in Sidney. He will also be the pastor of the Church of Christ in Port Jefferson. He will replace pastor Holmes Morris, who resigned.

50 Years

November 5, 1970

Robert Killen will take over as the new president and chief executive office of Dayton Power & Light. Current president Kenneth G. Oxley will become chairman of the board. He will replace the retiring James M. Stuart. Stuart will remain on the board and be part of the company’s executive committee.

———

Lehman High School crowned its first homecoming queen. Pam Peltier was accorded the honor. Other members of the court included Mary Lou Yenney, Barb Becker, Lisa Beckert, Joyce Huecker, Cindy Wagner and Molly Weigandt.

25 Years

November 5, 1995

Say it isn’t so! Cleveland Brown fans are in mourning. The owners of the Browns have announced they will be moving their franchise to Baltimore. A local jusge issued an order blocking the team from leaving prior to a November 20 hearing. However, Art Modell is going to get his way. Modell indicated he had been working with the City of Cleveland officials for 6 years to create a new lease for Cleveland stadium, but the deal was never finalized.

———

Michael Hayes, a graduate of Sidney High School has published a book on psychology and is working on another. He gives much of the credit to his days in Sidney and his education there. Hayes currently resides in Tennessee.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

