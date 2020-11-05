Lip Sync Contestant

Meet SCARF Lip Sync stars Team Transport. Cami Frey and Gary Phipps of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are ready to drive out the competition. Phipps and Frey have been busy fundraising making sure to take the fast lane, pulling out all the stops to take the lead. Join the contestants Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Palazzo in Botkins for the SCARF Lip Sync Battle or vote for Team Transport at helpshelbycountyanimals.com.

