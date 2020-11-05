New police chief introduced to Anna Village Council

ANNA – Darrin Goudy was introduced as the new Anna police chief during the Oct. 27 Anna Village Council meeting and started his new position Nov. 2.

In other news, the village’s office lobby will continue to be closed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and social distancing recommendations.

A resolution authorizing additional appropriations for the village of Anna and declaring an emergency was adopted.

The second reading of a resolution to approve/disapprove generation fee abolishment/repeal for the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District was held.

With COVID-19 recommendations, Mayor’s Court will continue to be closed, and all tickets will go to Sidney Municipal Court.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer reported the NatureWorks grant paperwork has been completed for the playground equipment grant and would be submitted for reimbursement.

Administrator Mike Homan reported the village has started collecting data for the Rural Community Assistance Partnership study. Homan also said sludge has been hauled out of the waste water treatment plant, and the cost this year is a little higher than in the past.

Contact has been made with Joey Bruns on the HomeTown Hero banner project, Homan said. The Boy Scouts would like to continue the project in the future, when this phase is completed.

Fire Chief Tim Bender said the fire department has agreed to help with the HomeTown Hero banner project.

The police and fire departments also said they would help with trick-or-treat in the village.

The northeast drainage project was reviewed during public works committee meeting. Choice One Engineering was present and answered member questions during a review of the plans. There will be a few adjustments made to the plans.

Various acceptable expenditures were noted to use the COVID-19 funding. After discussion and valid justification, the following expenditures have been approved: washer/dryer and six sets of turnout gear for the fire department, 15 new poly picnic tables to replace the wooden tables at the park, funds toward a police cruiser due to COVID-19 disinfection and distancing requirements and a new drop box system because the lobby is still closed due to distancing requirements.

Public safety wages have received an administrative accommodation as stated in the treasury’s guidance and will be encumbered by resolution at the next meeting. Professional disinfecting will be evaluated as well.

Meyer and Utility Clerk Jennifer Maurer will continue temporarily handling the income tax duties in the office. Their wage and Meyer’s full-time status will continue until further notice. The position will be put back out, with the last offer being declined due to the individual needing more hours than what the position requires.

Mayor Mark Pulfer reported police statistics are available for review, and the rotary report is $0.

The next public works meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 24. Road conditions will be evaluated for future repair plans. There will be a grading system generated for the first meeting in December to use for future planning. Crack sealing various areas will begin.

The finance and personnel committee will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 10.

Parks and recreation will meet in March 2021 and had a tree dedication for Ethan VanHook in the park.

Invoices totaling $43,359.89 were presented for payment and approved.