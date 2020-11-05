Grain wagon breaks on Russell Road

The front axle of a grain wagon loaded with freshly harvested corn broke while being pulled by a tractor out of the parking lot of the Community Veterinary Clinic at 1200 W. Russell Road shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The tractor was using the parking lot to leave an adjacent corn field. Cones were set up to redirect west bound Russell Road traffic around the tractor. A small amount of corn was spilled.

