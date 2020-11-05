United Way Campaign exceeds expectations

SIDNEY – In spite of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 Shelby County United Way Campaign contributions have exceeded expectations and in at least one case broke a record.

Shelby County United Way President/CEO Scott Barr and Shelby County Libraries Executive Director Suzanne Cline, the chairman of this year’s United Way Campaign, hosted the campaign finale Thursday morning. Instead of a large gathering as in past years, the finale was broadcast live on Facebook and 105.5 TAM FM from the United Way office in downtown Sidney.

“Here we are at the finale during this significantly challenging year, and I would like to say how much I appreciate the support of every company, employee and individual who contributed to this campaign,” Cline said. “Your gifts will touch the lives of so many fellow residents throughout the county, which would not be possible without your generosity. So thank you to everyone who supported this year.”

As of Thursday, the campaign has raised $783,613 with contributions from thousands of individuals at almost 300 companies. Four of the area’s largest manufacturers still are collecting contributions, meaning that amount is likely to increase significantly before a total is finalized next month.

“That is outstanding and shows the support and generosity of our community and the many companies and employees that support that campaign,” Barr said. “We are blessed to live in a wonderful community that gives back and has wonderful nonprofit organizations supported by the public and certainly the United Way that make a difference.”

The Professional Division of the United Way Campaign exceeded $90,000 in donations for the first time, collecting a record $93,212. The division was chaired by Ashley Himes, owner and insurance agent of Ashley Himes State Farm Insurance.

“We were really excited to see the Professional Division step up and continue to push their number,” Barr said.

The Cornerstone and Special Gifts Division collected $48,470. It was chaired by Jayne Smith, director of finance and administration, and Amy West, enhanced giving coordinator/P.O.W.E.R. associate.

The Educational Division raised $41,756. It was led by Tiffany Rank, Sidney City Schools communications coordinator, and Amy Simindinger, juvenile court liaison for the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

The Non-Profit Division raised $21,937. It was chaired by Traci Milanese, director of Compassionate Care, and Rachel Hale, director of the Senior Center.

The Public Employees Division collected $29,892. It was led by Mark Cundiff, city manager for the city of Sidney, Bob Guillozet, Shelby County commissioner, and Jodi Siegel, Shelby County recorder.

The Health Care Division raised $46,115. The division was chaired by Jenny Huelskamp, marketing liaison at Wilson Health Foundation, and Mark Klosterman, CEO of Wilson Health.

The Retail Division collected $34,953. It was led by Jackie Davis, chief operating officer for Mutual Federal, and Kim Doak, the branch manager of US Bank Downtown Sidney.

The Service Division raised $224,313. It was chaired by Mark Shipman, the distribution manager at Amos Media, and Chris North, the director of the Shelby County Veteran Service Commission.

The Small Manufacturing Division collected $29,271. The division was led by Jason Wagner, commercial lender for Minster Bank.

The Large Manufacturing Division, which still is collecting contributions, raised $213,694 as of Thursday. It is chaired by Josh Koltak, partner of FKGS Law.

The Shelby County United Way will update the 2020 campaign contributions when all funds have been received, which is expected in December.

For more information about the Shelby County United Way, visit www.shelbycountyunitedway.org, visit the Shelby County United Way, Inc. Facebook page or call 937-492-2101.

