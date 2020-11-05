Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:42 p.m.: warrant. Jeremy David Frick, 31, at large, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

-12:01 p.m.: theft. A Glock handgun, valued at $550, was reported stolen in the 100 block of Freedom Court.

TUESDAY

-12:59 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Dalan B. Brandon, 35, of Bellbrook, was arrested on driving under OVI suspension and obstructing official business charges.

Crashes

Molly R. Rioch, 17, of Anna, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:14 p.m.

Rioch was traveling southbound through the intersection of Third Avenue at Park Street, after stopping at the stop sign, and caused the eastbound vehicle on Park Street that was driven by Imara J. Haynes, 23, of Sidney, to hit her vehicle.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:45 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-2:32 to 9:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls..

WEDNESDAY

-8:15 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-12:49 to 4:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.