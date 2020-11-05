43 new COVID-19 cases reported

SIDNEY — After a day of only six new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County, another spike in cases was shared Thursday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department on its Facebook page. The health department reported 43 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,132 cases.

The new Shelby County cases involve four girls and a boy in the 10-19 age range, four women and a man in their 20s, four women and four men in their 30s, four women and one man in their 40s, five women and four men in their 50s, four women and three men in their 60s, two women in their 70s, and one woman and one man in their 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Thursday, 880 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 235 have not recovered. Ten people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 642 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 105 cases, Botkins (45306) 45 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 105 cases, Houston (45333) 29 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 32 cases, Clinton Township (45336) two cases, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) 10 cases, Maplewood (45340) 17 cases, Minster (45865) 40 cases, Pemberton (45353) three cases, Piqua (45356) 17 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) six cases, Jackson Township (43343) one case and Russia (45363) 71 cases.

The weekly nursing home report was released by the Ohio department of Health Wednesday afternoon.

In Shelby County, Fair Haven County Home reported one staff member tested positive for the virus, bringing its staff total to three cases. Ohio Living Dorothy Love reported one new resident case, bringing its total to 21 cases.

In Auglaize County, Heritage Center Intermediate Care Facility reported 15 new resident cases, while the Heritage Center Nursing Home reported 34 new cases, bringing its total to 40. Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home reported 19 new cases bringing its total cases to 48 The Acres of Wapakoneta Nursing Home reported its first cases of COVID-19. They have three residents who tested positive. Otterbein St. Marys Nursing Home has one new resident case and one new staff case.

Elmwood Assisted Living reported five resident cases and two staff cases of COVID-19. The staff cases brings the nursing home’s total to six positive cases. Vancrest Nursing Home reported thee staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 32 new cases after noon Wednesday and 12 new cases as of noon Thursday. The county has 1,555 total cases with 1,284 confirmed and 271 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 90 hospitalizations and 16 deaths in the county with three non-COVID deaths. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 902 are women and 653 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 860 are recovered with nine presumed recovered. There are 623 active cases.

Total cases include 26 people in the 0-10 age range, 117 in the 10-20 age range, 190 in the 20-30 age range, 217 in the 30-40 age range, 189 in the 40-50 age range, 263 in the 50-60 age range, 212 in the 60-70 age range, 181 in the 70-80 age range, 110 in the 80-90 age range, 48 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 535 cases in Wapakoneta, 439 cases in St. Marys, 254 cases in Minster, 158 cases in New Bremen, 70 cases in Cridersville, 40 cases in Waynesfield, 34 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, six cases in Spencerville, three cases in Uniopolis, three in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview, two cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Lima and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County General Health District reported 1,404 positive cases in the county, with 1,354 confirmed and 50 probable cases. There are 173 active cases, which includes 15 new cases reported Thursday. There have been 51 COVID-19 deaths with 47 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 117 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,171.

On the weekly health advisory system map, Shelby County remains orange, while Auglaize County is still red.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 221,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13,289 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 235,170 total cases. Of those cases, 20,015 have been hospitalized with 3,969 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,133 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 328 probable deaths for a total of 5,461 deaths in Ohio. A total of 176,415 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.