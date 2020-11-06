Historical Society continues Annex renovations

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society teaches us about our past, yet looks to its own future. The Society will use the funds from Match Day to continue renovating their Annex located at 115 North St., Sidney. The location is across from the Society’s home in the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center.

“With the help of our generous donors during last year’s Match Day, we were able to improve our Annex building by installing a security system, lighting throughout the building, repairing the underground gutter system, removing an outdoor planter and repairing the facade,” said Executive Director Tilda Phlipot. “This year, our Match Day funds will continue renovations to floors, walls and handicap-accessible restrooms.”

Renovations will allow the Shelby County Historical Society to install an innovative, hands-on exhibit. “The exhibit will pay tribute to our ancestors as inventive thinkers who not only built a wonderful community in which to live and raise a family, but they also changed the world in which we live forever,” said Phlipot.

To support the Shelby County Historical Society on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Shelby County Historical Society noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Shelby County Historical Society, 201 N. Main Ave, PO Box 376, Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on December 1st only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.