Facility updates and classes underway at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will be waiving all joining fees in November to anyone who brings in a donation of five canned or non-perishable goods. All food donations will be given to Agape in Sidney to help neighbors in need. Current YMCA members are also invited to participate in the food drive.

With the holiday season approaching, the Y is there to help with making healthy choices and beginning the new year feeling great. Everyone who signs up for the Y’s “Sleigh the Day at the YMCA Holiday Wellness Challenge” will receive a free Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt. Participants will also have a chance to win a gift basket. Learn more at www.sidney-ymca.org or stop by the Welcome Center.

Various classes are also available to members and potential members alike through the month of November.

Basketball League will continue to be held Saturday mornings and early afternoons for seven weeks beginning Nov. 7 and running through Dec. 19. The YMCA has been working closely with the Shelby County Health Department and have been authorized to run the league, with a limit on spectators. Each player may only be allowed one guest; depending on the number of teams within the league, the gym may be opened up to allow more spectators per player. Coaches will communicate information as it becomes available.

Martial Arts classes focusing on karate and jujitsu will be held for anyone age 6 through adults on Fridays. Beginner classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and the cost for four classes is $22 for members and $40 for non-members. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and the cost for four classes is $44 for members and $80 for non-members. Classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

Various kinetics classes will be offered, including: Mommy & Me (parent and child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-school Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6 and up); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes, and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For dates, times, and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.com.

Various aquatics classes will be offered, including: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent and child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool swim lessons (ages 3 to 6) — for swimmers in levels 1 to 3, a parent or adult must be in the water with their child; Youth swim lessons (ages 6 and up); Competitive swim team (Y Stingrays), and Adult swim lessons (by appointment only). Private and semi-private lessons are also available. For dates, times, and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.com.

Looking ahead, there will be holiday mini-session dates for kinetics and aquatics classes:

• Kinetics Classes: Monday and Wednesday Dec. 7, 9, 14 and 16; Tuesday and Thursday Dec. 8, 10, 15 & 17

• Aquatics Classes: Monday and Wednesday Dec. 7, 9, 14 and 16