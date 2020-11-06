Food distributed at fairgrounds

Loading food into the back of a SUV during a food distribution event are, left to right, Wilson Health representative Jenny Huelskamp, of Sidney, SPC Saraea Spurgin, stationed out of Lima, Director of Holy Angels Soup Kitchen Judy Smith and her husband, Scott Smith, both of Sidney. The food distribution was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 6. People needed to live in Shelby County and a form of ID to receive food. West Ohio Food Bank brought several box trucks loaded with food. Agape brought a box truck with food and volunteers. The Ohio National Guard unloaded the food and directed traffic. The Shelby County United Way helped organize the event on a local level by scouting the location and promoting the distribution. Around 400 vehicles came to pick up food.

PFC Neyshka Aguilar, right, stationed out of Lima, gets information from Kathleen Cancilla, of Sidney, before letting her go through the food distribution line at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 6.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_8657.jpg PFC Neyshka Aguilar, right, stationed out of Lima, gets information from Kathleen Cancilla, of Sidney, before letting her go through the food distribution line at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Working the food line at the Shelby County Fairgrounds are, left to right, Mayor Mike Barhorst, Vice Mayor Mardi Milligan, and Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_8920.jpg Working the food line at the Shelby County Fairgrounds are, left to right, Mayor Mike Barhorst, Vice Mayor Mardi Milligan, and Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_8929.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cars wait in line to get food.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_8959.jpg Cars wait in line to get food. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Distributing food are, left to right, Alpha Center volunteer Emily Neu, of Sidney, Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart and Alpha Center employee Justin Neu, of Sidney.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_8983.jpg Distributing food are, left to right, Alpha Center volunteer Emily Neu, of Sidney, Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart and Alpha Center employee Justin Neu, of Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Food trucks that brought in the food that was distributed.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_8996.jpg Food trucks that brought in the food that was distributed. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cars wait their turn at the Shelby County Fairgrounds to have their vehicles loaded up with food by local volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard on Friday, Nov. 6.