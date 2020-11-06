MINSTER – It was announced at the Minster Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3, that 14 Minster businesses received additional COVID CARE grants totaling $26,000.

Innovative Engineered Solutions received $3,000, while $2,000 each was awarded to the American Legion, Golden Image Tanning Salon, Forever Fit 24/7, Global Escapes, Just Breathe Health and Wellness, Mid Media, Emmy’s Bridal, WSB Enterprises, Bud’s Pizza and The Looking Glass Salon. The Halls of Hanover, Donauer’s Barber Shop and Hair-itage Shoppe each received $1,000.

Council also accepted a bid from Lucas Cooper to purchase approximately 16 acres of wooded land at a cost of $26,176,000.25 per acre. Located east of the village on state Route 119, the village owned property is part of the former Berger Farm. There was a second bid from Jamie Wolf for $22,505.00 per acre. The land will be transferred to the new owner once the property is surveyed and a deed prepared.

In his report to council, Village Administrator Don Harrod said work has continued on the new solar field expansion, with crews for Eitri and Vaughn Electric having completed the installation of the panels and about 75 to 80 percent of the wiring connecting the panels. Work will continue the next several weeks. He said the most critical part of the installation process, the transformers, are expected to be delivered sometime mid-December.

He also said bids were opened last week for the playground surface for the new play equipment at the Four Seasons Park. Although the apparent low bidder was Minster Concrete Coatings, he said his staff is reviewing the various bids and will have a recommendation to council at the next meeting in November.

The electric department has received their new bucket truck from UTE. The truck was delivered two weeks ago and has been put into service. The truck is a new addition to the department’s fleet

He also said crews have installed the new 25 mph signs on east Seventh Street. A few meetings ago, Council had passed an ordinance lowering the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph on 7th Street between Hamilton Streets and Paris Streets.

Work continues to move forward with the new electrical substation. The perimeter fence has been installed along with all of the stone ground cover. Crews continue to work on finishing up the control wire. He added that over the next couple of weeks, crews will heat up the transformer and run the it without an electrical load for several weeks to identify any problems that may arise before being placed in service. He said they expect to have the substation completed and on-line before the end of the year.

Visitors into the village will see the new entrance signs at the north and south edges of the village 24-hours per day because the village has installed solar powered ground mounted lights for illumination. In addition, Gehert Nursery has begun working on the landscaping around the signs.

He completed his report saying that crews from Woehmryers and Shinn Brothers have repaired a small section of the pickleball and basketball courts. They sanded down and resurfaced a south-east corner of the courts the basketball courts for the village to take a look at.

In other action Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the

Village of Minster Construction Standards and Design Criteria as well as the final reading of an ordinance authorizing a mutual aid contract with the Loramie Fire District.

Finally, a second reading was approved of a resolution designating Minster Bank as a depository for public funds.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

