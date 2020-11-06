Budget review is continued by City Council

SIDNEY — During the continued review of the 2021 budget, Monday night, Sidney City Council heard presentations on the goals of the finance department, the city administration City Council and of the law director/prosecutor.

Finance Officer Ginger Adams discussed her department’s budget, which consists of finance-accounting, purchasing, revenue collections and information technology. Among goals for the department are to maintain a high standard of financial reporting and to continue to continue to apply for GFOA Financial Reporting and Budget awards.

Among administration budget goals, presented by City Manager Mark Cundiff, are to keep the city in sound financial condition; expand the tax base by keeping and attracting business, in part by working with the Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership, the Dayton Development Coalition, Chamber of Commerce and Sidney Alive; implement the annual budget and five-year financial plan. Other goals are to revitalize neighborhoods with emphasis on redevelopment of the Wagner Building property and the downtown by returning the Ohio Building to private ownership; as well as to “ring the bell” on positive social media posts.

The IT fund’s goals are to maintain the security and integrity of the city’s data, voice and wireless network infrastructure; maintain the server virtualization technology; and to optimize IT service delivery to all city departments. Another goal is to design and implement the next generation software solutions to provide an efficient work-flow environment, Adams said.

Also outlined were the budgets, goals and objectives for the law director/prosecutor, City Council and other miscellaneous funds, including the community service program fund.

Council will complete the budget review at its Nov. 9 meeting. The appropriations ordinance will have its first reading at the Nov. 23 meeting and will be up for adoption Dec. 14.

A review was given of the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, and reviewed the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

During the comments section rear the end of the meeting, Council member Steven Klingler asked about the placement of new traffic sign on Fourth Avenue between state Route 47 and Campbell Road. Cundiff said he would investigate the question.

Council member Jenny VanMatre asked for the status of the new pedestrian crossing light proposed near Sidney High School (SHS) and also about the wetlands issue at the new Sidney Crossing development on Wapakoneta Avenue. Cundiff said staff had discussed the light issue with SHS and was waiting on a response. He also said Choice One Engineering had gone to the Sidney Crossing development, surveyed and fenced off the wetland area. The wetland had not been disturbed by the contractor, he said, and was now protected as construction continues.

Mayor Mike Barhorst shared the following information:

• A letter of interest was submitted through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program for one of the pin-connected, Pratt through-truss bridges, currently located on the closed portion of Children’s Home Road. If the application is successful, the bridge would be relocated to Tawawa Park, connecting Meyers Meadow with Anderson’s Bottom Land.

• The annual Veterans Day observation will take place on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on the Courthouse lawn.

• The Turkey Trot planning committee has decided to not hold a Thanksgiving Day morning race this year, but instead will hold a “drive-through” food drive. The food drive will be Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., and Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26, from 7 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church.

• The annual Christmas luncheon set for Saturday, Dec. 5 will be drive-through only this year from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the meals last.

• Amy Simindinger’s thank you note to council for continued support of the Trap-Neuter-Return feral cat program. Simindinger and her daughter Zoey are volunteers for the program.

Cundiff announced he would be participating in the “No Shave November” campaign to try to bring awareness to men’s health issues. He also reported that while no formal United Way fundraising goals were set, city employees reached an internal fundraising goal of $10,000.

Council member Steve Wagner was absent Monday and was excused by council.

City Council also went into an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee and pending or imminent court action. No action was taken after member came out of the session.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@aimmediamidwest.com

