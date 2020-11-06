Car plows through corn field

A man lost control of his car then left the road while driving west bound on the 3000 block of Michigan Street 3:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. The car went into a cornfield where it continued onward for a ways, plowing a path through corn stocks until it came to a stop just before the Kirk NationaLease Co. parking lot. No other cars or people were involved. The reason for the man losing control and then not stopping once in the cornfield is being investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Loramie Rescue was evaluating the man involved.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News