125 Years

November 7, 1895

William Hartman, manager of the Lima and Piqua Electric Railway, announced he is ready for bids from engineers and surveyors to build the line. it will cover 52 miles from Lima to Piqua. It will include a line from Wapak to St. Marys which they would like to build first.

———

The Republicans made a special presentation of a silk flag to the precinct with the highest increase in vote over the last election. It was awarded last evening to the East Precinct in Loramie Township.

100 Years

November 7, 1920

Miss Anna Wilkerson and her mother, Mrs. I.N. Wilkerson, were hostesses for the executive committee and solicitors of the Business Girls rooms last evening. Donations are being collected for a new home for the group. The option on the Mary Wagner homestead on East Poplar will expire shortly.

———

Mayor H.K. Forsyth signed a proclamation today calling for an observance of the second anniversary of the Armistice tomorrow. It signaled the end of the Great World War.

———

Louis Boyer has another job to do. He has been tasked with the responsibility to form a basketball team to represent the City of Sidney. The first practice is scheduled to take place at the Armory next Tuesday.

75 Years

November 7, 1945

The Community Concert membership drive came to a successful conclusion. 1,031 memberships were sold. An additional 179 tickets are still available. The plans are to sell the entire capacity of the theatre. The concerts will take place there.

———

A new scout troop has been organized in Botkins. About 20 boys have signed up. The presentation of the charter was made by executive director Plessinger of Greenville, and W.R. Minton, the past county chairman here in Shelby County. The Botkins Women’s Club is the sponsoring group.

50 Years

November 7, 1970

It was an important meeting of the Sidney Rotary Club. Bill Deam, president of the local club, presented Sidney High School football coach Dave Haines with an engraved wrist watch reading, MVL champions ‘68, ‘69 & ‘70.” The watch was donated anonymously. The Yellow Jackets are 29-0 over the last three seasons, with an ending game this Friday against Lima Bath.

———

Work is underway on the county’s new dog shelter. It is being constructed on Clem Road south of Sidney. The price tag will be $35,667. The building is 50 feet by 30 feet. It will replace an outdated shelter located on Rangeleine Road in the western part of the county.

25 Years

November 7, 1995

The Anna Rocket boy runners proved the ratings wrong, and in the process, won a second straight cross country division III state championship. Anna won it all last year, but its main Rival, Attica Seneca East, was ranked No. 1 all year long. Dean Stewart, the Anna coach, said this was just the incentive his runners needed. Anna prevailed with a low score of 91 to 102 for its rival, Attica. Adam Koppin opened up with a blistering pace and ended up running a 16:30 for sixth place. Teammate Brad Koverman finished third with a time of 16:19. Jeff Maurer of Anna was the key to the victory. He passed Attica’s second runner to finish 17th overall and seal the win. Other Anna runners included Matt Baumer, Tony Berner, Brad Schweitzer and Andy Ziegenbusch.

———

The Lady Cav runners went into the state cross country meet ranked 7th in their division and that is exactly where they finished. Lehman runners, included Alicia Cavender, Cassie Cole, Casey Kinsella, Katie Havas, Katie Erbs, Tina Hentrich and Erin Mauer.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

