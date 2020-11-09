90 new COVID-19 cases reported

SIDNEY — Another updwing of COVID-19 cases were reported in Shelby County, The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department shared the county has 90 new cases since its last report Thursday morning. The county’s total is 1,222 cases.

The new Shelby County cases involve on boy in the 0 to 9 age group, four girls and eight boys in the 10-19 age range, 13 women and seven men in their 20s, sic women and two men in their 30s, six women and five men in their 40s, six women and 10 men in their 50s, eight women and five men in their 60s, three women and one man in their 70s, and two women and three men in their 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Monday, 927 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 281 have not recovered. Eleven people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 699 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 111 cases, Botkins (45306) 48 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 116 cases, Houston (45333) 32 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 35 cases, Clinton Township (45336) three cases, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) 11 cases, Maplewood (45340) 18 cases, Minster (45865) 40 cases, Pemberton (45353) three cases, Piqua (45356) 20 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) six cases, Jackson Township (43343) one case and Russia (45363) 72 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 37 new cases after noon Nov. 6; 16 caes on Nov. 7; 23 new cases on Nov. 8; and nine cases Nov. 9 as of noon, for a total of 85 new cases. The county has 1,674 total cases with 1,388 confirmed and 286 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 96 hospitalizations and 16 deaths in the county with three non-COVID deaths. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 973 are women and 701 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 860 are recovered with nine presumed recovered. There are 786 active cases.

Total cases include 30 people in the 0-10 age range, 128 in the 10-20 age range, 205 in the 20-30 age range, 229 in the 30-40 age range, 193 in the 40-50 age range, 285 in the 50-60 age range, 229 in the 60-70 age range, 196 in the 70-80 age range, 124 in the 80-90 age range, 53 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 572 cases in Wapakoneta, 479 cases in St. Marys, 270 cases in Minster, 172 cases in New Bremen, 77 cases in Cridersville, 44 cases in Waynesfield, 34 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, seven cases in Spencerville, three cases in Uniopolis, three in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview, two cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Lima and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County General Health District reported 1,530 positive cases in the county, with 1,471 confirmed and 59 probable cases. There are 192 active cases, which includes 95 new cases reported Monday and from the weekend. There have been 52 COVID-19 deaths with 48 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 121 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,276.

The Miami County Public Health District reported 64 new cases, bringing the county’s total ot 2,833 cass. Total hospitalizations is 220 with three new cases. There hae been 61 deaths in the county. the total number of people presumed recovered is 1,953.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 241,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13,879 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 254,974 total cases. Of those cases, 20,651 have been hospitalized with 4,047 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,103 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 331 probable deaths for a total of 5,524 deaths in Ohio. A total of 186,254 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.