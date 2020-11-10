Library uses funds to replenish ‘loaner’ program

SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries provides learning, literacy and leisure materials for all ages. Gifts given during the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day will support items loaned out to the public. Like many organizations, its 2020 budget for new materials is strained.

“Match Day gifts will help us provide the public with books, videos and online materials,” said Suzanne Cline, executive director. “We frequently purchase new items so our patrons have a variety to enjoy.”

“We continue to use last year’s gifts to replenish our Babble Bag supplies, which are early literacy kits that we provide to every baby born at Wilson Health. We purchased the Hooked On Phonics kits for each of the locations and developmental kits for use by those who have learning and physical disabilities. We were also able to purchase software that provides virtual programming,” said Cline.

To support Shelby County Libraries on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Shelby County Libraries noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Shelby County Libraries locations.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on December 1st only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.