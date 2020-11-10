Compassionate Care open during pandemic

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day will support Compassionate Care of Shelby County operations during a year when their services were crucial, but their major fundraiser was canceled. Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a free healthcare clinic for uninsured and underinsured residents living at or below 250% of the poverty level.

“When the pandemic hit, almost every medical entity in Shelby County shut down but Urgent Care, the Emergency Room and Compassionate Care,” said Executive Director Traci Milanese. “Compassionate Care staff couldn’t turn our backs on our community, so we remained open during the entire pandemic and we will continue to do so, regardless.”

“The week that Ohio shut down was the weekend of our fundraiser that raises over $50,000. We rely on this and donations to continue to operate,” explained Milanese. “Match Day this year will be used towards our general operations, including paying our Nurse Practitioners, who are the backbone of our operations.”

To support Compassionate Care on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Compassionate Care noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Compassionate Care, 124 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on December 1st only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.