Amos Library to host book fair

SIDNEY — The Amos Library in Sidney will hold a book fair beginning Saturday, Nov. 14. The fair will begin when the library opens at 11 a.m. and will continue during normal library hours for the next several weeks.

“In order to do our book fair safely, we will be doing things a bit differently this year,” said Assistant Director Mark Kister. “Items for sale will be on tables throughout the library and new items will be added often. This will enable everyone to maintain a safe distance while looking at the surplus materials available. We hope people will stop back often to see what is available.”

A large selection of used books for all ages, as well as DVDs and CDs, will be available while supplies last. Suggested donation is 25 cents each for all items. New items will be added to the tables until everything is gone. All proceeds will help support Shelby County Libraries.

Amos Memorial Public Library is located at 230 E. North St.t, Sidney. Library hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.