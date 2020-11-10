Jackson Center students honor first responders

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center students in grades Pre-School-12 grade worked together with the Jackson Center/UVCC FCCLA to collect treats to share with first responders in Shelby County.

Each grade level was assigned an item to bring in with the reward of an ice cream party going to the top class. Collectively, 4,206 items were donated and used to create 27 baskets. The baskets were then delivered to fire, rescue, police, doctors offices and Wilson Memorial hospital.

“We just really wanted these special people to know we appreciate their efforts, especially with the added stress of COVID,”said Kieran Yarkosky, co-chair of project.

The packages were delivered on Thursday afternoon throughout Shelby County.

“Seeing the look on their faces when we delivered the packages warmed my heart,”said Morgan Kipker, co-chair of project.

FCCLA — Family, Career and Community Leaders of American — is a student led organization that prides itself on giving back to the community. The Jackson Center/UVCC has 40 members who work collectively to carry out projects each year such as this.

“The current situation with COVID makes traditional service projects difficult, but we were determined to find a way to do something that would make a difference,” said Carleigh Ross, co-chair of project.