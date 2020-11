Dax Goheen, 3, of Sidney, son of Marisa Adams and William Goheen, sits in a pile of leaves raked by his mom. Dax was playing with his brother, Liam Goheen, not pictured, in the pile of leaves along N Ohio Avenue on Monday, Nov. 9.

Dax Goheen, 3, of Sidney, son of Marisa Adams and William Goheen, sits in a pile of leaves raked by his mom. Dax was playing with his brother, Liam Goheen, not pictured, in the pile of leaves along N Ohio Avenue on Monday, Nov. 9. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_SDN111120Leaves.jpg Dax Goheen, 3, of Sidney, son of Marisa Adams and William Goheen, sits in a pile of leaves raked by his mom. Dax was playing with his brother, Liam Goheen, not pictured, in the pile of leaves along N Ohio Avenue on Monday, Nov. 9. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News