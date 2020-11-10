County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning on its Facebook page. The county’s total is 1,256 cases.

The new Shelby County cases involve four women and two men in their 20s, one woman and three men in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, three women and three men in their 50s, three women and five men in their 60s, two women and three men in their 70s, and one man in his 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Monday, 927 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 281 have not recovered. Eleven people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 720 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 113 cases, Botkins (45306) 51 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 117 cases, Houston (45333) 33 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 35 cases, Clinton Township (45336) three cases, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) 11 cases, Maplewood (45340) 19 cases, Minster (45865) 40 cases, Pemberton (45353) four cases, Piqua (45356) 22 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) six cases, Jackson Township (43343) one case and Russia (45363) 74 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported three new deaths from COVID-19-related issues. That brings the county’s total to 19 deaths with three non-COVID deaths.

There are 43 new cases after noon Nov. 9; and seven cases as of noon on Nov. 10, for a total of 50 new cases. The county has 1,724 total cases with 1,428 confirmed and 296 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 97 hospitalizations Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 999 are women and 725 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 860 are recovered with nine presumed recovered. There are 833 active cases.

Total cases include 30 people in the 0-10 age range, 129 in the 10-20 age range, 212 in the 20-30 age range, 235 in the 30-40 age range, 203 in the 40-50 age range, 294 in the 50-60 age range, 234 in the 60-70 age range, 205 in the 70-80 age range, 127 in the 80-90 age range, 53 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 583 cases in Wapakoneta, 501 cases in St. Marys, 276 cases in Minster, 177 cases in New Bremen, 80 cases in Cridersville, 46 cases in Waynesfield, 34 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, seven cases in Spencerville, three cases in Uniopolis, three in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview, three cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Lima and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County General Health District reported 1,545 positive cases in the county, with 1,486 confirmed and 59 probable cases. There are 207 active cases, which includes 15 new cases reported Tuesday. There have been 52 COVID-19 deaths with 48 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 121 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,277.

The Miami County Public Health District reported 75 new cases, bringing the county’s total ot 2,908 cass. Total hospitalizations is 225 with five new cases. There hae been 62 deaths in the county. The total number of people presumed recovered is 1,987.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 247,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14,222 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 261,482 total cases. Of those cases, 21,037 have been hospitalized with 4,086 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,212 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 335 probable deaths for a total of 5,547 deaths in Ohio. A total of 188,079 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.