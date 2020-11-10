Police log

MONDAY

-4:19 p.m.: lost property. A 10-karat, white gold wedding ring, valued at $600, was reported lost at the Wash House laundromat on East Court Street.

-3:33 p.m.: domestic violence. A 16-year-old female was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-12:13 p.m.: theft. A cellphone, valued at $120, was reported stolen at the Wash House laundromat on East Court Street.

Crashes

Katherine M. Martens, 82, of Wapakoneta, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Martens was traveling northbound in the 700 block of Wapakoneta Avenue in the left lane when she attempted to change lanes to the right lane and struck the northbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Mary L. Cooke, 67, of Sidney.

• David Lewis Frazier Jr, 27, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:44 p.m.

Frazier was traveling northbound on South Walnut Avenue when he went off the road to the right and hit a parked vehicle, owned by Sammie D. Bolden, of Sidney, in front of 216 S. Walnut Ave. Frazier then hit another parked vehicle in front of Bolden’s vehicle that is owned by Rosemarie Everingham, of Sidney.

• Cedric T. Johnson, 18, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:53 p.m.

Johnson was traveling was traveling westbound on Fair Road when he struck the rear of the slowing vehicle in front of him that was driven by James E. Humphrey, 46, of Lakeview.

• Quinten C. Pence, 24, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:03 a.m.

Pence was operating a city of Sidney ambulance that was attempting to turn right into the east-west alley when he struck the unoccupied, parked vehicle in front of 616 S. Main Ave., that is owned by Joseph T. Sitzes, of Sidney.

• Alexander Wade Page, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operating vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:58 a.m.

Page was traveling eastbound on East Court Street at South Main Avenue when he attempted to turn north on South Main Avenue and lost control and hit the parked vehicle on South Main Avenue that is owned by David O’Leary, of Sidney. Page then left the scene but was located later and cited.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:48 to 9:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-9:11 a.m. to 10:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

