125 Years

November 11, 1895

Edward Wall, a Lockington area farmer, was robbed and beaten yesterday. wall as on his way home from Piqua when he was accosted. The thieves took $6 in cash and a certificate of deposit for $25 from him. He was thoroughly beaten. Mrs. Wall and their daughter was waiting at home for her husband at the time.

———

A merger of railroads will have an impact on Shelby County. Six lines are being merged together, effective January 1 of next year. The Ohio Southern in eastern Shelby County will be part of the new 1,685 mile system.

100 Years

November 11, 1920

A meeting of the Shelby County Fancy Feather and Pet Stock Association was held recently in this town. Plans for a poultry show were worked out. The report came from Isaac Green, president of the association.

———

The fourth Red Cross role call was held in Sidney. Over 150 volunteers from the various wards, precincts and townships were president. the roll was called by Mrs. G.A. Hatfield, chairman.

75 Years

November 11, 1945

“Mac’s Place,” a new business in Botkins, was scheduled to open tonight with gala activities. A 50-50 drawing and other activities were scheduled. A fire heavily damages the place overnight.

———

Sheriff Truman Pitts will have a new chief deputy. It will be none other than his son, Eugene Pitts. The younger Pitts was discharged from the U.S> Army-Air Force as a staff sergeant a few days ago. He will take over very shortly.

50 Years,

November 11, 1970

The Russia City Council suffered a loss. Charles Grojean was forced to resign as a council member. He had moved outside of the village and was therefore ineligible to be on council.

———

The Past Matrons Association of the Eastern Star met recently to plan upcoming activities. They also elected officers. The leaders include Mrs. Chester Voress, president; Mrs. William Showalter, vice-president; and Mrs. Cleo Davis, secretary-treasurer

25 Years

November 11, 1995

The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced it yearly award winners. Receiving the honor of Trooper of the Year was Gary E. Mitchell. The telecommunications award went to Marsha Carey. Mitchell, 38 years old, won the honor for the first time. The announcement was made by Post Commander Lt. Dan Dickerson.

———

There will be a new manager at the Sidney airport. The Airport Advisory Board recommended the hiring of Eric Kindig. He is a former resident of Orange Township. Kindig is a certified flight instructor and mechanic. He will replace Kent Miller, who is moving to Lima. The details of the new contract have not been reduced to writing yet.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

