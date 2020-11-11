YMCA uses funds to enhance security

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA plans to use Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day gifts to purchase new security access systems for its Child Development Center and Wellness Center.

“Currently, our Child Development Center areas are accessed by a code given to all parents and easily shared. The new access system requires parents and guardians to have an access card. YMCA staff can quickly activate or deactivate a card as appropriate, giving added security for the young ones in our care,” said CEO Ed Thomas.

The Y also plans to convert the Wellness Center into a 24/7 operation with a similar security system, allowing its members to use fitness equipment at any hour of the day or night.

“Members will enjoy this added benefit without any increase to their membership fees,” said Thomas. “The system will have added security by logging in members with a date/time stamp, and additional security cameras will monitor activity.”

Last year’s Match Day gifts supported the LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program, in which certified staff members are able to support the health and strength of cancer survivors.

To support the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/YMCA noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Y, 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney or their website Sidney-YMCA.org

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.