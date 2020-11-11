County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning on its Facebook page. The county’s total is 1,294 cases.

The new Shelby County cases involve two girls and rwo boys in the 10-19 age group, four women and five men in their 20s, one woman and three men in their 30s, two women and six men in their 40s, five women and five men in their 50s, one woman and one man in their 60s, and one man in his 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Monday, 972 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 305 have not recovered. Twelve people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 745 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 116 cases, Botkins (45306) 53 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 117 cases, Houston (45333) 35 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 35 cases, Clinton Township (45336) three cases, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) 11 cases, Maplewood (45340) 19 cases, Minster (45865) 40 cases, Pemberton (45353) four cases, Piqua (45356) 24 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) six cases, Jackson Township (43343) one case and Russia (45363) 78 cases.

The Darke County General Health District, Auglaize County Health and the Miami County Public Health District were boh closed Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day.

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 252,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14,846 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 267,356 total cases. Of those cases, 21,290 have been hospitalized with 4,122 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,285 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 338 probable deaths for a total of 5,623 deaths in Ohio. A total of 1918,950 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.