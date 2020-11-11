Senior Center needs help with expenses

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County lost time, activities and sources of income in 2020. Gifts given during the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day will help offset revenue losses and keep the center open and active.

“COVID-19 forced us to close from March 17 until Sept. 21,” said Executive Director Rachel Hale. “We were unable to host our spring and fall fundraisers, one monthly grant was suspended during our shut down and two others were reduced considerably. When we factor in these losses with monthly utility bills, insurance premiums and other necessary operating expenses, the overall effect has been quite a hit to our budget.”

Now reopened under the State Health Director’s orders, most daily activities and programs are back and Match Day gifts will help cover day-to-day operations.

“Attendance to our exercise related activities and our fitness room is increasing each day,” said Hale.

“Most social related activities are back and we are seeing our numbers increase more and more. We just need help to recover from so much lost revenue.”

To support the Senior Center on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Senior Center noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.