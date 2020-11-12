125 Years

November 12, 1895

It is dangerous around Lockington these days. John Middy was held up by two robbers yesterday near the covered bridge between Piqua and Lockington. They took $9 from him. This event followed the Robbery of Edward Wall a few days ago. Three men were arrested in connection with the Wall robbery but were released a short time later.

———

O.J. Taylor is going to purchase the hardware store in Jackson Center. His son, Willis Taylor will operate it after he moves from Chicago to this city. The Taylors are in Jackson Center invoicing the stock of the business today.

100 Years

November 12, 1920

.Mrs. Empie, who lives on Wapakoneta Avenue in Sidney, was struck by a traction line car. She was carried to her home, unconscious and Dr. Hussey was called. The extent of her injuries are presently unknown.

———

The Sidney and Bellefontaine high school football teams played to a tie yesterday. The final score was 13-13. The contest was hard fought from beginning to end.

75 Years

November 12, 1945

The budget for city operations for 1946 has been approved. Expenditures will be nearly $93,000 next year. Council members also discussed major water main work for next year. A bonding frim from the city of Toledo was present to discuss financing.

———

There was a meeting of the past Matrons of the Pleiades chapter of the Eastern Star. Election of officer was held. Serving as president will be Mrs. W.R. Blake. Acting as vice-president will be Mrs. B.D. Heck. Mrs. J.F. Conner will secretary-treasurer. The meeting was held at the home of Bonnie Sherwood.

50 Years

November 12, 1970

It will be a homecoming of sorts. Earnie Jones is a county native. He is currently a senior at Ashland College. His team will be in the general area when they play the Wittenberg Tigers this Saturday. Jones is a 190 pound starting guard for Ashland. Ashland’s coach, Marinelli, has nothing but praise for Jones. “Earnie is having his finest season for us. Despite some injuries, he anchors our line and is a model for younger players.” Ashland averages almost 200 yards a game rushing.

———

Eight new members of the St. Remy Knights of Columbus traveled to Minster to take the Knighthood degree on November 7th. they were Donald Borchers, Philip Borchers, Frederic Borchers, Michael Borchers and Robert Borchers along with Fred Prenger, Joseph Tebbe and John Sherman.

25 Years

November 12, 1995

It was just a little over fifty years ago two high school students joined together to create a lasting memorial for Sidney High gradutes and students. Dorothy Dull Wells and Sally Benjamin Castle wrote the alma mater for Sidney High School. Both ladies recently recalled the time. They were not allowed to be in the high school band since it was all boys, so they composed the song as a class song at first. Dorothy composed the words and Sally created the music.

———

A local company, H B Products, is moving its location and expanding its business. The company, formerly on Bennett Street is moving to 950 Wapakoneta Avenue. The company will add about five employees.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

