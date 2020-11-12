High speed pursuit leads to arrest

SIDNEY — A Sidney man is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail after leading Sidney Police on a high speed chase Wednesday evening.

James Baldwin, 47, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with order of police officer, resisting arrest, assault and a contempt warrant, according to Sidney Police.

Sidney Officer Bobby Benshoff was on patrol in the 300 block of East Court Street around 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, when he observed Baldwin driving a grey Corvette eastbound on East Court Street. Benshoff had prior knowledge Baldwin had a suspended driver’s license, Sgt. Timothy Kennedy’s press release said, so he called to check if his privileges were reinstated. Dispatch advised Baldwin’s license was suspended and he had an active warrant.

Benshoff attempted to pull Baldwin over, but he wouldn’t comply and continued eastbound at a high rate of speed of over 100 mph on state Route 29 into the county. The pursuit continued just west of Pasco. Baldwin stopped his vehicle in the 12000 block of state Route 706 and tried to flee on foot.

Baldwin would not comply with Benshoff’s commands and had to be Tased. Baldwin continued to resist arrest while they were both on the ground and he refused to place his hands behind his back. Baldwin then attempted to take Benshoff’s Taser away from him, but Benshoff was able to regain control of the Taser and utilized it to gain control of Baldwin. Benshoff was able to cuff him before a back-up officer arrived.

Baldwin was examined and treated on scene by Perry Port Salem Rescue and after being treated, he was transported to the Shelby County Jail for fleeing and eluding, resisting, and attempted assault on a police officer.

Baldwin was to appear in court Thursday morning.