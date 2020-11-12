New fire chief sworn in

Sidney’s new Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, center, of rural Sidney, raises his right hand as he is being sworn in by Sidney City Manager Mark Cundiff, while his wife, Beth Hollinger, holds the Bible. Hollinger has been with Sidney’s Fire Department since 2003. Hollinger replaces Brad Jones who has retired from the department on Nov. 10. Hollinger was sworn in on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

