Buckeye Blood Drive set for Tuesday, Nov. 17

SIDNEY – The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club and the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee will co-sponsor the fourth annual Buckeye Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion Post, 1265 N. Fourth St., Sidney.

Donors are encouraged to wear their Buckeye colors and everyone who registers to donate will be entered in a drawing to win an OSU gift basket and Buckeye camp chair. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent (form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (more depending on height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.