Puthoff named October Teen of the Month

MINSTER — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Jadyn Puthoff their October 2020 Teen of the Month. Puthoff is a senior at Fort Loramie High School. Jadyn achieves a 3.93 GPA and ranks seventh in her class.

Puthoff is the daughter of Jim and Jenny Puthoff, of Minster.

Her academic activities and academic honors and awards include History Club (secretary in 11th grade); Spanish Club (vice president in 11th grade); Mathletes Club; Yearbook; and National Honor Society. Throughout high school, Jadyn has achieved honor roll, has been a scholar athlete, and was the historian class officer for her freshman, sophomore and junior years.

Her extracurricular, community activities include volunteering at Dorothy Love for 8 to 10 hours per month. Puthoff currently writes letters to Dorothy Love residents as a pen pal volunteer.

Puthoff’s extracurricular, community honors and awards include basketball, volleyball, being a member of 2019 state-runner up volleyball and being a member of 2020 no. 1 ranked state qualifying basketball team.

Puthoff plans to attend college to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy.

“Students like Jadyn Puthoff are the reason we have (the) success we do at Fort Loramie High School. Jadyn is a great representation of our school and is an outstanding role model for our younger students to emulate and follow. Jadyn is an extremely hard worker who not only excels in the classroom, but excels on the court as well, as she was a key member to our state-runner up volleyball team, and our no. 1 ranked girls basketball team. Jadyn is also honest. Last year, during the time when schools were closed for COVID-19, when I reached out to students to get feedback on what the school was doing well during the close, and what we could approve upon, Jadyn was one of the first I contacted. I knew I could count on her to give me a straight answer of how we as a building were doing,” Fort Loramie High School Principal Kreg Hollenbacher said. “Along with her honesty and work ethic, another great trait of Jadyn’s is her heart and her willingness to help others. The time she spends volunteering at Dorothy Love and participating in the pen pal program is beyond admirable. The dedication she shows in providing time for a group in our society that can feel like they’ve been forgotten is impressive.”