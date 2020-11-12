Teen killed in crash

DEGRAFF — A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning claimed the life of a Riverside High School student.

McKinzie M. Noggler, 17, of Quincy, died at Mary Rutan Hospital after being transported to the hospital by Bellefontaine EMS.

Noggler was the driver of a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix on County Road 35 about 11:30 a.m. when she stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 47, reports the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly pulled into the path of a dump truck driven by David Wolfe, 54, of Greenville, who was eastbound on state Rout 47. The dump truck struck the driver’s side of Noggler’s vehicle.

Two passengers in Noggler’s vehicle, Brooklyn Jackson, 17, of DeGraff, and Terry L. Stotler Jr., 16, of Springfield, were injured in the crash. Jackson was transported by Indian Lake EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital and then was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Stotler was transported by to Wilson Health in Sidney by Rosewood EMS. He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Wolfe was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.