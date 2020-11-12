Police log

THURSDAY

-4:23 a.m.: drug abuse. Quentin Everson Jones, 19, at large, was arrested on offenses involving underage persons, criminal damaging/endangering, and drug abuse city code charges.

WEDNESDAY

-5:49 p.m.: theft. Three Walmart gift cards, valued at $25, and a food stamp card were reported stolen at the Mystic Apartments on East Court Street.

-4:11 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-1:42 p.m.: theft — without consent. A BB gun, valued at $50, was reported stolen at property in the 100 block of North Wilkinson Avenue.

TUESDAY

-6:51 p.m.: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police are investigating a report of the unauthorized use of a 2005 Chrysler at an apartment in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

Nov. 7

-10:26 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-11:08 p.m.: theft. The theft of 40 shirts, valued at $80, 30 pants, valued at $60, and 15 backpacks, valued at $300, were reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Mound Street.

Crashes

Alisha N. Stockton, 39, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:24 a.m.

Stockton was traveling westbound in the 1200 block of Park Street when she became distracted by her phone, according to the crash report, and struck the legally parked vehicle on Park Street that is owned by Daniel D. Tamplin, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:04 to 6:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls; one was for mutual aid.

TUESDAY

-3:11 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-11:26 to 7:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

