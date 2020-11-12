Council provides direction for city staff

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council, Monday evening, considered changes for NCOSWD, a Sidney Airport hanger land contract, and adopted legislation urging for the continuation of public electronic meetings.

During Monday’s teleconference meeting, Public Works Director Jon Crusey led a discussion on proposed fee changes for the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District (NCOSWD).

NCOSWD, which is comprised of Allen, Champaign, Hardin, Madison, Shelby and Union Counties, is proposing to transition its funding system from a generation fee based model to a contract fee based model. Under the generation fee model, refuse can be taken to any solid waste facility, in or out of state. Under the contract fee model refuse can only be taken to solid waste facilities that contract with the solid waste district.

NCOSWD is proposing to establish a contract fee through designation. Under this process, Crusey said, only solid waste facilities that contract with the NCOSWD may receive waste generated in the district. All facilities that currently receive waste from NCOSWD have, or are in the process of contracting with the district.

Abolishment of the generation fee requires a resolution to be ratified by a combination of municipal corporations and townships with a combined population comprising 60% of the county in four of the six counties, Crusey explained. Because there are currently no landfills located within the six county district, this process will secure landfill space for waste generated in the NCOSWD.

NCOSWD is proposing to increase its current fee from $5 per ton to $6 per ton. The fees collected by NCOSWD are used toward recycling facilities, programs and the mobile truck that goes to the different sites to collect recycling materials.

City Council directed Crusey to prepare legislation to bring back to council for further consideration a future meeting.

Also Monday, Crusey sought direction from council about a potential change to the Aerotech Aviation hangar land lease agreement.

The request of Aerotech Aviation owner Mike Chappie is for a 30-year hangar land lease to construct a second private hangar on city property at the Sidney Municipal Airport. The proposed hangar would be 80-feet by 75-feet and would be located directly east of Aerotech’s current hangar.

Crusey said the hangar would be used for the storage of aircraft, the repair and maintenance of aircraft, and such other legal uses as tenant may desire in connection with or incidental to the operation of aircraft.

In 2014, council authorized a 30-year land lease with Aerotech Aviation for the construction of a private 80-feet by 125-feet hangar. This amended hangar land lease would extend the expiration of that lease from 2044 to 2050.

After a brief discussion, council directed Crusey to bring back legislation for further consideration.

In other business, City Council passed a resolution to urge Gov. Mike Dewine and the Ohio Legislature to extend the deadline for operating public meetings electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because Ohio experienced a large spike in COVID-19 cases, on March 27, 2020, the Ohio Legislature passed House Bill 197, which includes a provision to allow state boards and commissions, local and county governments, and higher education boards to operate meetings electronically during the declared emergency, but not beyond Dec. 1, 2020, so long as the public is aware and can participate electronically.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Mike Barhorst announced the following:

• The annual Thanksgiving morning Turkey Trot race will not be held this year due to COVID-19.

• A drive-thru food drive is set for Nov. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Thanksgiving day from 7 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church on North Miami Avenue. People can drive through and drop off their contributions.

• The Shelby County Mayors’ Association encourages Shelby County residents to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds.

• DP&L intends to file with the public utilities commission for an increase of its rates for an average increase of $11.26 per month for customers. It would be the first rate increase since 2015.

In final business, City Council went into an executive session to consider the employment and compensation of a public employee. No action was taken by council after members came out of the session.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

