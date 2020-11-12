Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-6:55 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies engaged in a pursuit with a grey Chevrolet Camaro in the 1500 block of East Court Street in Clinton Township.
-4:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report in the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.
-3:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 12100 block of East Lockington Road in Orange Township on the report a credit card was stolen and is being charged upon.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-2:29 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and fire and deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a car hit a pole.
-12:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
WEDNESDAY
-5:58 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.
-5:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.
