Arc prepares for in-prson programs

SIDNEY — Shelby County Arc will participate in the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day and use gifts to support ongoing operational expenses, new ways to offer social interactions and enhanced cleaning when in-person events resume. The group provides a variety of year-round social and recreational programs that give individuals with a developmental disability opportunities to have fun, try new things, boost confidence, increase independence and make new friends from all over the county.

“Our in-person programming has been suspended since March due to COVID-19 restrictions and many we serve have underlying conditions that put them more at risk, which is a concern. For now, we have shifted our Friday Night Out and Teen Night Out social programs to an online format and are offering a new virtual improvisation class for young adults,” said Executive Director Kendra Hamaker. “When we are able to resume regular programming, we know we will need funding to purchase cleaning supplies and pay additional staff for cleaning and monitoring.”

“Some of our funding came in less than budgeted this year, so we will use Match Day gifts to cover part of our operational expenses as well,” said Hamaker.

To support the Shelby County Arc on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Arc noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Arc office at 1200 S. Children’s Home Rd., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.