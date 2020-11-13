New Bremen hires administrator

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen Mayor Bob Parker announced Thursday night that Brent Richter will be the next village administrator. The decision came at a special council meeting held Thursday.

Parker said “Considering his experience as council member for the last few years and his engineering background, he seemed a good fit for the village.”

The mayor said a total of five people applied for the position.

Richter said, “I am really excited about having a more hands-on role in working with the village.”

He succeeds former administrator Chris Dicke who announced her impending retirement last month. The two will be working together for the next month to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the good work she (Dicke) started,” Richter added.

Parker said Richter will begin working for the village on Monday, Nov. 16.

Richter resigned from New Bremen Village Council on Oct. 26 in order to apply for the administrator position.

He has served as a council member since Jan. 1, 2016. His current term was to end on Dec. 31, 2023. Parker said the council would discuss options to fill Richter’s unexpired term at its Nov. 23 meeting.

While on council, Richter served as police committee chair. Other roles he has served include Utilities Committee (refuse), Streets Committee (sidewalk) and council delegate for the New Bremen Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).

His community involvement includes serving as a board member of the Auglaize County Neil Armstrong airport since 2014 and where he currently is the board president.

Before taking on the administrator role, Richter was employed at Crown Equipment Corporation as chief engineer of New Product Development.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

