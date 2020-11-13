Open house shows dramatic changes

The building that once housed a Fifth Third Bank at 101 South Ohio Ave. has been renovated to meet the needs of several businesses. An open house on Thursday, Nov. 12 allowed people to see the dramatic changes inside. On the second floor, called the Sidney-Shelby Business Hub, there are several organizations housed which include the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership, Workforce Partnership and the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Office space is still open for renting on the top floor. The building itself is owned by Sidney Hometown Investments. Giving a tour of the second floor is Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership Executive Director Jim Hill. The open house was organized by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

The building that once housed a Fifth Third Bank at 101 South Ohio Ave. has been renovated to meet the needs of several businesses. An open house on Thursday, Nov. 12 allowed people to see the dramatic changes inside. On the second floor, called the Sidney-Shelby Business Hub, there are several organizations housed which include the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership, Workforce Partnership and the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Office space is still open for renting on the top floor. The building itself is owned by Sidney Hometown Investments. Giving a tour of the second floor is Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership Executive Director Jim Hill. The open house was organized by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_SDN111720OpenHouse-1.jpg The building that once housed a Fifth Third Bank at 101 South Ohio Ave. has been renovated to meet the needs of several businesses. An open house on Thursday, Nov. 12 allowed people to see the dramatic changes inside. On the second floor, called the Sidney-Shelby Business Hub, there are several organizations housed which include the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership, Workforce Partnership and the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Office space is still open for renting on the top floor. The building itself is owned by Sidney Hometown Investments. Giving a tour of the second floor is Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership Executive Director Jim Hill. The open house was organized by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Hill shows a room in the Sidney-Shelby Business Hub that can be partitioned off for office space. Two other offices are also open for renting.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1055-1.jpg Hill shows a room in the Sidney-Shelby Business Hub that can be partitioned off for office space. Two other offices are also open for renting. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The basement was completely remodeled to make room for The Hive Executive Center, which is open for renting by businesses that need a space for meetings or training. The Hive is located in the basement of the building. Benji Breinich, of Sidney, demonstrates the capabilities of the two interactive smart T.V.’s in The Board Room which was designed for business meetings. The room has a table that seats 11+ people, a kitchenette, video conferencing and sliding dry erase boards.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1096-1.jpg The basement was completely remodeled to make room for The Hive Executive Center, which is open for renting by businesses that need a space for meetings or training. The Hive is located in the basement of the building. Benji Breinich, of Sidney, demonstrates the capabilities of the two interactive smart T.V.’s in The Board Room which was designed for business meetings. The room has a table that seats 11+ people, a kitchenette, video conferencing and sliding dry erase boards. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Breinich demonstrates the smart T.V. located in The Training Room which seats up to 38 people in The Hive Executive Center. The table can move into a range of configurations including a square. Tables and chairs can also be shifted to meet any Covid-19 social distancing requirements.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1109-1.jpg Breinich demonstrates the smart T.V. located in The Training Room which seats up to 38 people in The Hive Executive Center. The table can move into a range of configurations including a square. Tables and chairs can also be shifted to meet any Covid-19 social distancing requirements. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Occupying the first floor of what was a Fifth Third Bank is Tavolo Modern Italian. The restaurant has done the most extensive remodeling of the building. A patio with two gas fueled fire pits looks out on the Shelby County Courthouse. Tavolo’s also has a bar room and a large open dining room. An old bank vault has also been made into a space for more private meals.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1241-1.jpg Occupying the first floor of what was a Fifth Third Bank is Tavolo Modern Italian. The restaurant has done the most extensive remodeling of the building. A patio with two gas fueled fire pits looks out on the Shelby County Courthouse. Tavolo’s also has a bar room and a large open dining room. An old bank vault has also been made into a space for more private meals. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The front entrance to Tavolo.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1259-1.jpg The front entrance to Tavolo. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The main dining room in Tavolo.