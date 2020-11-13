On the agendas

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Records Commission will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with commission members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting for providing rules for retention and disposal of records of the municipal corporation and to review applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records and schedules of records retention and disposition submitted by municipal offices.