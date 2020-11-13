Samaritan Works to use funds for educational materials

SIDNEY — Samaritan Works assists men and women who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction and provides a program promoting faith, hope, structure and accountability to foster whole-life recovery. The faith-based recovery organization is participating in the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day.

“We will put our Match Day gifts toward educational materials, furnishings for our classroom space and operations to compensate for revenue losses due to COVID-19,” said Executive Director Sheila Lundy.

“COVID-19 restrictions put a halt to many in-person classes, so we will purchase educational materials as well as equipment needed for our classes. We are excited about a recent move to a bigger office where we can have classes in our own space. We will purchase necessary furnishings and equipment to accommodate our classes on site. Having the extra funds will help us continue to focus on strengthening the recovery program for our residents,” said Lundy.

To support the Samaritan Works on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Samaritan Works noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Samaritan Works office, 315 E. Court St. Unit 1, Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.