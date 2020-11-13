On the agendas

Lockington Council meeting canceled

LOCKINGTON — The regularly scheduled Lockington Village Council meeting for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, has been canceled due to COVID-19 infection.

“We encourage all residents to follow current guidelines of limiting those you come into contact with, wear a mask, social distance, use hand sanitizer, and wash your hands frequently,” said Mayor Tracy Johnson. “Remember, we are all in this together It will take all of us following guidelines to keep our friends and families safe.”

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Nov. 16, at noon at the board office and via Zoom. Call 937-658-6791 for Zoom information.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports from the support services director, the community education and outreach director, the early childhood director and early intervention director.

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 16, at 6 .m at Sidney High School.

Items on the agenda include approving the five-year forecast, approving a contingency fer agreement to join an anti-vaping lawsuit, accepting donations, approving personnel items and adoption of policies.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.

Items on the agenda include approving monthly financial reports and expenditures and personnel issues.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approval of the Upper Valley Board of Education Membership Appointment Plan, an executive session to discuss employment of a public employee, approval of the five-year forecast, reports from maintenance, bus and custodian, elementary and high school principals, along with the superintendent’s report.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — the Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school large group room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organizations and curriculum and instruction along with a Ohio Schools Facilities update.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in special session Monday, Nov 16, at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include ordinances for appropriations for current expenses, adjustments to 2020 annual appropriations and contract to furnish fire protection to areas outside the village limits.

Edison Board of Trustees

PIQUA — Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Piqua campus and on Zoom.

Various reports will be given to the board and approval will be given to items such as 2021 high school seniors 100$ tuition waiver, approval of College Credit Plus tuition waiver or eligible private schooled and home school students for the 2020-21 academic year and approval of next year’s meeting schedule.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Records Commission will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with commission members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting for providing rules for retention and disposal of records of the municipal corporation and to review applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records and schedules of records retention and disposition submitted by municipal offices.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:45 p.m. In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the Board office. Members of the public including the press who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by watching the Facebook Live feed at https://www.facebook.com/tcbmds/videos/. Questions or comments may be submitted via text or voicemail to 937-265-8589 during the live session. Questions or comments received after the live session has ended may be addressed by Board staff or at the subsequent Board meeting. The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

Health Department

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department will meet Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. on the conference room and via video/teleconference.

Items on the agenda include the October financial report, environmental health report and public health nursing report.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Friday, Nov. 20, at 12:15 p.m, in the first floor meeting room at the Shelby County Annex, 129 E. Court St.