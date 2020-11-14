125 years

November 14, 1895

The Democratic Executive Committee will present is silk flag award to the precinct showing the largest Democratic gain in voters over two years ago. The winner was the Montra precinct in Jackson Township with a gain of 23%. Finishing second was Green Township, with a fraction less than 23%.

———

George R. Kizer, a farmer I Chmpaign County, owns a farm adjoin Mosquito Lake near Carysville. He has filed a petition to link to lake drainage to Tawawa Creek in Shelby County.

100 years

November 14, 1920

A delegation of members of the local Farm Bureau met with local merchants to discuss matters of mutual interest. Representing the Farm Bureau were L.F. Marrs, W.M. Cory, A.F. Moon, .C. Wilson, F.M. Pfaadt, and Charles Richards. Both groups decided to discuss the matter of a hospital for Sidney and how to raise funds for it. a committee will be formed.

———

The Sidney Fire Department was called to the home of Walter Hendicks of Robison Hill, Orange Township. He was lighting his stove when it exploded, burning him about the head and arms. He will require the help of a physician.

75 years

November 14, 1945

.the report from the Sidney Youth Foundation was very encouraging. It was given by Mrs. Mauritz Seashore. Over 34,000 youth have participated in the programs. The average attendance per day last month was over 100 boys and girls. Her report was given to the board of directors of the youth foundation.

———

Mayor John Sexauer just announce he has completed arrangements for the construction of 35 new homes in the Belmont Heights subdivision. This is in addition to the 52 already constructed. These new homes will help alleviate the great housing shorting in this town.

50 years

November 14, 1970

Winning the VESPA bracelet for the week is Amy Zorn of the Sidney Block “S” organization. The Sidney varsity cheerleaders chose her as the Sidney S girl of the week. She will have that honor during the SHS-LCC game this week.

———

The following students were choses as members of the Ja-Co-Hi annual staff at the Jackson Center High School: Denise Leininger, Tom Martin Pam Davis, Sheri Metz, Wanda Metz and Gary Gerber. The staff advisor is Don Holt. He reported the staff will honor the 75th anniversary of the school this year.

25 years

November 14, 1995

Plans are being put together for a shelter fo battered women in this county. ALCOA has made a $3,000 donation to get the project started. Meeting recently to discuss the idea and implement it were Charlotte Rehmert of the United Way, Cheryl Iiams, president of New Choices, Sue Sutton, advocate for New Choices, and Paul Sweeney of ALCOA.

———

The permanent improvement tax levy for the Hardin-Houston Schools was defeated at the recent election. The school board met to discuss next steps. Superintendent Tony Frierott fielded questions from citizens. A decision will be made later about putting it back on the ballot. The levy was fairly small- a quarter of a mil.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org